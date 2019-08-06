Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.23 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.05 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 455.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.