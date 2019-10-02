Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aduro BioTech Inc.
|1
|-0.12
|54.14M
|-1.23
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aduro BioTech Inc.
|4,319,795,739.25%
|-66.5%
|-26.3%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|134,508,919.42%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Aduro BioTech Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aduro BioTech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 430.97% and its average target price is $12.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aduro BioTech Inc.
|0%
|-15.38%
|-68.65%
|-51.47%
|-76.43%
|-50%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.
