Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 1 -0.12 54.07M -1.23 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 4,294,678,316.12% -66.5% -26.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,732,662,192.39% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta means Aduro BioTech Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 6.4% respectively. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.