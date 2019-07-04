Aduro BioTech, Inc. (ADRO) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; Neuralstem (CUR) SI Decreased By 10.62%

Neuralstem Inc (NASDAQ:CUR) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. CUR’s SI was 276,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 308,800 shares previously. With 137,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Neuralstem Inc (NASDAQ:CUR)’s short sellers to cover CUR’s short positions. It closed at $0.32 lastly. It is down 74.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CUR News: 11/04/2018 – Neuralstem to Present Clinical Update at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Neuralstem Reports Year End 2017 Fiscal Results and Business Update; 03/05/2018 – Neuralstem Announces Publication of Long-Term Follow-up Data on ALS in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology; 15/05/2018 – Neuralstem 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 13/03/2018 – Neuralstem Announces Publication of a Study in Nature Medicine Showing Benefits of NSI-566 in a Primate Model of Spinal Cord Injury; 02/04/2018 – Neuralstem 2017 Loss/Shr $1.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Neuralstem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUR); 12/03/2018 Neuralstem to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Neuralstem Announces First Surgery Completed in Cervical Cohort of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients with Chronic Spinal Cord Injury; 02/04/2018 – Neuralstem 2017 Loss $15.7M

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company has market cap of $6.40 million. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company has market cap of $125.67 million. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.