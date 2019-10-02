ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) EPS Estimated At $0.01; STEINHOFF INTL HLDGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (STHHF) Shorts Up By 0.03%

STEINHOFF INTL HLDGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STHHF) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. STHHF’s SI was 19.89M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 19.88M shares previously. It closed at $0.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 94.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ADTN’s profit would be $478,263 giving it 276.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, ADTRAN, Inc.’s analysts see -91.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 163,151 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran

More important recent Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (OTCMKTS:STHHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mattress Firm: Dream’s And Nightmares – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “This Selloff Could Be Your Best Chance to Buy Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. – Strategic Analysis: Back On The Comeback Trail? – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (OTCMKTS:STHHF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steinhoff International Holdings Management’s Message To The Market: We Are Succeeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. makes, sources, and retails furniture, household goods, general merchandise, and automotive products in Europe, Australasia, the United States, and Africa. The company has market cap of $302.70 million. The firm retails appliances, home accessories, consumer electronics and technology goods, building materials, and DIY products and accessories; and clothing, footwear, personal accessories, cellular products, and financial services. It has a 2.86 P/E ratio. It also provides new and pre-owned vehicles, parts, insurance, accessories, servicing, and car rental services.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Tandy Leather Factory, ADTRAN, BeiGene, and Altria Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $529.44 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 135 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADTRAN, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 4,115 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 840,421 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,341 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 15,308 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,230 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 39,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 7.38M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,499 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.03% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 1.48 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 34,531 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 635,187 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 7,503 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).