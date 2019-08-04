ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.89 N/A 0.02 462.92 Sonim Technologies Inc. 13 1.29 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADTRAN Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADTRAN Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Sonim Technologies Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. ADTRAN Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADTRAN Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 30.3% respectively. About 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc. was more bullish than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ADTRAN Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.