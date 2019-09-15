ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
94.5% of ADTRAN Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ADTRAN Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ADTRAN Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.30%
|-3.00%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|33.29%
|7.44%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ADTRAN Inc.
|N/A
|14
|462.92
|Industry Average
|68.17M
|1.63B
|102.47
ADTRAN Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ADTRAN Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.96
|2.71
The potential upside of the peers is 70.67%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADTRAN Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ADTRAN Inc.
|-0.89%
|-27.29%
|-34.8%
|-24.37%
|-31.63%
|3.45%
|Industry Average
|4.47%
|8.55%
|13.81%
|23.14%
|34.90%
|33.68%
For the past year ADTRAN Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADTRAN Inc.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.19 shows that ADTRAN Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ADTRAN Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
ADTRAN Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
ADTRAN Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.
