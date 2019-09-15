ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of ADTRAN Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ADTRAN Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.30% -3.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. N/A 14 462.92 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

ADTRAN Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The potential upside of the peers is 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADTRAN Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADTRAN Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that ADTRAN Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ADTRAN Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ADTRAN Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ADTRAN Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.