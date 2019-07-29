ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADTRAN Inc. has 91.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ADTRAN Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -1.70% -1.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADTRAN Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.48% 15.38% 12% 16.36% 11.39% 52.98% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADTRAN Inc.

Risk & Volatility

ADTRAN Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. In other hand, ADTRAN Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ADTRAN Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ADTRAN Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors ADTRAN Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.