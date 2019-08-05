Adtran (ADTN) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Boosted Holding by $429,884 as Valuation Declined; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Stake in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 264,512 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 231,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 184,916 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 142.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 27,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 46,332 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88B, up from 19,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3,374 shares to 28,053 shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs by 1,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,425 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation reported 261,199 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa stated it has 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 0.27% or 32,863 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,933 were accumulated by Northside Management Ltd Co. Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 53,431 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,507 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Cap Mgmt reported 25,055 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 169,822 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 911,382 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 9.42 million shares. Moreover, Fagan Associate Inc has 1.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 27,796 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Ltd. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 556 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 63,381 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 16,398 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Company holds 0% or 6,264 shares. 259,149 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Prelude Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 1,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Kennedy Cap Management reported 941,981 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Aperio Gp Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 15,130 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 86,800 shares. Art Advisors holds 0.06% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 71,273 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 58,638 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 136,226 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.