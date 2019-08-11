Adtran (ADTN) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Position by $23.85 Million; As Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Share Price Rose, Mackay Shields Raised Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 22,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 141,454 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 118,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 381,603 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 113,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 87,708 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,080 shares to 178,283 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 738,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 275.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 880,735 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 142,163 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 136,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 82,733 shares. American Int Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 36,179 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 43,800 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.97 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 36,412 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Adirondack Research And has 2.82% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 329,952 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 105,400 shares to 95,227 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 13,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,456 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

