Adtran (ADTN) Position Maintained by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio; California State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Its Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Holding by $416,156

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 772.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 53,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 59,973 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 6,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 303,521 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 452,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05 million, down from 460,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 3.63M shares traded or 112.40% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,476 shares to 568,480 shares, valued at $112.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co/The (NYSE:SHW) by 815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Another trade for 14,210 shares valued at $802,297 was sold by BERGMAN JAMES R. On Friday, February 1 BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Partners Ltd Llc owns 5,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 47,998 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.6% stake. Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 270,211 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 10,485 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Citigroup holds 298,283 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). National Bank Of America Corporation De has 2.87 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Account Ltd Llc invested in 61,030 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 680 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,184 shares to 195,969 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,513 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

