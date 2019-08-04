Adtran (ADTN) Holding Held by Tieton Capital Management Llc; Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Position by $4.07 Million as Stock Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 264,512 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 231,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 207,944 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 595,158 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Us-based fund reported 2,105 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.37% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Patten stated it has 0.57% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 19,360 shares. 10,997 were reported by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Stephens Ar invested in 24,425 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 52,427 shares. 42,790 were accumulated by Cibc World Corporation. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 14,979 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Caxton Assoc Lp has 1.17% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 68,161 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,987 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 1,920 are owned by Federated Inc Pa.

