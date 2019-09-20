Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Reaches $41.05 After 6.00% Down Move; Universal Display (OLED) Had 0 Bulls

The stock of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 291,764 shares traded. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has declined 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATGE News: 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 1 TO 2 PCT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba3 TO ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC – APRIL 13 CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES ADTALEM’S PRIOR $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31, 2015; 08/05/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Announces New Bd Directors and Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – Adtalem Global Education 3Q EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION- PROCEEDS FROM NEW FACILITIES WILL BE USED BY COTO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING $165 MLN BALANCE ON EXISTING FACILITY, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 LAUNCH: ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION $300M TLB FOR REFI; MTG 3/26; 09/04/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Hosts Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Adtalem to Enter Into New Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility Expected to Close in Early-April 2018; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Cfr To Adtalem Global Education Inc.; Outlook Is StableThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.27B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $38.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATGE worth $136.20M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 8.99% above currents $181.97 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Citigroup maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Negative Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. It has a 25.53 P/E ratio. Traditional Postsecondary.

Analysts await Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ATGE’s profit will be $25.44 million for 22.31 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Adtalem Global Education Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,641 shares. 185,199 were reported by Principal Financial. Duncker Streett invested in 1,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Meeder Asset Inc owns 42 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 4,291 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,687 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 10,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 75,160 were reported by Scout Invests. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 88 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 11,694 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 103,598 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Management Ltd has 1.05% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

