Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Reaches $37.64 52-Week Low; A.P. MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B SHARES DENMAR (AMKBF) Shorts Up By 15.8%

The stock of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) hit a new 52-week low and has $35.76 target or 5.00% below today’s $37.64 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.07B company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $35.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $103.35M less. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 154,704 shares traded. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has declined 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATGE News: 16/05/2018 – Becker Professional Education Launches One-of-a-Kind Study Tool “CPA SkillMaster” Videos; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. TO RATING ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – Becker Professional Education Announces New Licensing Agreement with BenchPrep; 19/04/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC – APRIL 13 CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES ADTALEM’S PRIOR $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31, 2015; 16/05/2018 – ACAMS 14th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference – Europe; 09/04/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Hosts Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM SEES 4Q REV. UP 1% TO 2%; 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 LAUNCH: ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION $300M TLB FOR REFI; MTG 3/26; 16/05/2018 – Becker Professional Education Launches One-of-a-Kind Study Tool “CPA SkillMaster” Videos

A.P. MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B SHARES DENMAR (OTCMKTS:AMKBF) had an increase of 15.8% in short interest. AMKBF’s SI was 75,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.8% from 65,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 755 days are for A.P. MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B SHARES DENMAR (OTCMKTS:AMKBF)’s short sellers to cover AMKBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.70% or $19 during the last trading session, reaching $1100. About 5 shares traded. A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as a shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s APM Terminals segment engages in container terminal activities and inland transportation services.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through four divisions: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. Traditional Postsecondary.

Analysts await Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ATGE’s profit will be $25.26M for 20.46 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Adtalem Global Education Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.58% negative EPS growth.

