Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 1.94 N/A 2.18 21.69 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Puxin Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Puxin Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$55 is Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.8% of Puxin Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. was less bullish than Puxin Limited.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats Puxin Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.