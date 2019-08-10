Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.21 N/A 2.18 21.69 K12 Inc. 32 1.15 N/A 1.05 28.51

In table 1 we can see Adtalem Global Education Inc. and K12 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. K12 Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Adtalem Global Education Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than K12 Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. K12 Inc. on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, K12 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. K12 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adtalem Global Education Inc. and K12 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 89.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares. Competitively, K12 Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11% K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. was less bullish than K12 Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats K12 Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.