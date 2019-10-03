Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adtalem Global Education Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Adtalem Global Education Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 126,447,245.56% 7.50% 4.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 54.17M 43 21.69 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Adtalem Global Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. has weaker performance than Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adtalem Global Education Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.9 shows that Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adtalem Global Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.