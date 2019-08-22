ADT Inc. (ADT) Reaches $4.75 After 9.00% Up Move; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 133 funds opened new or increased positions, while 80 cut down and sold their equity positions in Chemical Financial Corp. The funds in our database now have: 61.06 million shares, up from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chemical Financial Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 84 New Position: 49.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Chemical Bank holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Dean Capital Management owns 31,235 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 270,223 shares.

The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 162.43% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

