ADT Inc. (ADT) Reaches $4.30 After 7.00% Up Move; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) Sentiment Is 1

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 27 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 27 reduced and sold holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 303,806 shares traded. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 27.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 13/04/2018 – ADT Brings Home “Installer of the Year” and “Integrated Installation of the Year” Awards for Commercial and Multi-Site Security; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.11B; 14/03/2018 – SKT-MACQUARIE PICKED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR ADT CAPS: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – Correct: ADT 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC – DECLARES FIRST QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.035 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – MUBADALA IN DEAL TO SELL STAKE IN ADT TO ABU DHABI PORTS; 21/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against ADT Inc. and Certain Officers — ADT; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT CapsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.18 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ADT worth $222.74M more.

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is 125.81% above currents $4.3 stock price. ADT had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ADT in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Imperial Capital. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $526.21 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 27.67 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 18,629 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.