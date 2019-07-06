ADT Inc. (ADT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Security & Protection Services company, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADT Inc. has 98.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 47.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of ADT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.53% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ADT Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT Inc. 0.00% -11.90% -3.00% Industry Average 146.06% 69.09% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing ADT Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADT Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 23.31M 15.96M 77.12

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ADT Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.50 2.72

$10.04 is the average price target of ADT Inc., with a potential upside of 61.41%. The competitors have a potential upside of 53.45%. Based on the results given earlier, ADT Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADT Inc. -0.81% -7.12% -22.8% -21.91% -16.03% 2% Industry Average 4.95% 12.03% 19.66% 26.29% 45.55% 35.99%

For the past year ADT Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADT Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, ADT Inc.’s competitors have 2.82 and 2.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADT Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADT Inc.

Dividends

ADT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ADT Inc.’s rivals beat ADT Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.