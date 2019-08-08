ADT (ADT) to pay $0.04 on Oct 2, 2019; Shorts at Verizon Communications (VZ) Raised By 17.01%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:ADT) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. ADT Inc’s current price of $5.21 translates into 0.67% yield. ADT Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 7.53 million shares traded or 209.27% up from the average. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 27.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q ADJ EBITDA $598M; 15/03/2018 – ADT 4Q EPS 99c; 15/03/2018 – ADT 4Q Net $638M; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $620M, EST. $600.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 09/05/2018 – ADT 1Q Rev $1.12B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy ADT Inc, Sell GE in Industrials: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC – DECLARES FIRST QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.035 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) had an increase of 17.01% in short interest. VZ’s SI was 32.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.01% from 27.98M shares previously. With 13.32M avg volume, 3 days are for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)’s short sellers to cover VZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 43,097 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 273,088 shares. 9.98M were accumulated by Principal Group. Beacon owns 113,925 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,780 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,279 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 34,716 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 398,952 shares or 0.84% of the stock. First Natl Tru has invested 1.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). International Grp invested in 1.84% or 8.18M shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 35,034 shares. Goodman Corporation holds 3.77% or 125,289 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ima Wealth has 5,085 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $229.36 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15.