ADT (ADT) to pay $0.04 on Oct 2, 2019; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) SI Decreased By 9.92%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:ADT) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. ADT Inc’s current price of $4.94 translates into 0.71% yield. ADT Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 2.73 million shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 27.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 22/05/2018 – Shareholder Class Action Complaint Filed Against ADT Inc. – ADT; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC – DECLARES FIRST QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.035 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ADT Inc. (ADT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: ADT STILL HAS GOOD FUNDAMENTALS; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy ADT Inc, Sell GE in Industrials: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ ADT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADT); 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q REV. $1.11B; 15/03/2018 – ADT 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) had a decrease of 9.92% in short interest. MXIM’s SI was 5.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.92% from 6.58M shares previously. With 1.69M avg volume, 4 days are for Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s short sellers to cover MXIM’s short positions. The SI to Maxim Integrated Products Inc’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.39M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

More notable recent ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ADT – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of ADT Are Down 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADT Settles Lawsuit Filed Against NorthStar for $3 Million Marking Second Deceptive Sales Legal Victory in Two Months – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADT to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $9 target.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.68 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 18.15 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.