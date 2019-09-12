ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 0.60 N/A -0.12 0.00 Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADOMANI Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADOMANI Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 10.4%. Insiders held roughly 13% of ADOMANI Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions Inc. has 32.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43% Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc. had bearish trend while Sypris Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sypris Solutions Inc. beats ADOMANI Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.