ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

This is a contrast between ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 0.53 N/A -0.12 0.00 Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.23 N/A 4.06 3.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ADOMANI Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADOMANI Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of Garrett Motion Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13% of ADOMANI Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Garrett Motion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43% Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc. had bearish trend while Garrett Motion Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Garrett Motion Inc. beats ADOMANI Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.