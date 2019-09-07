ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Both ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 0.74 N/A -0.12 0.00 Dana Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 2.86 5.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ADOMANI Inc. and Dana Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADOMANI Inc. and Dana Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dana Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Dana Incorporated’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 63.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADOMANI Inc. and Dana Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 98.3% respectively. About 13% of ADOMANI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Dana Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43% Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc. had bearish trend while Dana Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors ADOMANI Inc.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.