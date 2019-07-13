ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Contrasting side by side

ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 3.76 N/A -0.12 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 19 0.71 N/A 0.12 176.47

Table 1 highlights ADOMANI Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.38% of ADOMANI Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -10.99% 9.94% 15.84% -33.78% -41.14% 36.33% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -0.39% 2.35% 0.2% 19.05% -4.7% 23.02%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADOMANI Inc.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.