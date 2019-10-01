ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 0.00 44.09M -0.12 0.00 Meritor Inc. 18 0.35 73.26M 3.03 8.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ADOMANI Inc. and Meritor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 45,313,463,514.90% -104.3% -73% Meritor Inc. 402,970,297.03% 79.3% 9.5%

Analyst Ratings

ADOMANI Inc. and Meritor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Meritor Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Meritor Inc.’s potential upside is 34.38% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADOMANI Inc. and Meritor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 97.4%. About 13% of ADOMANI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Meritor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43% Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc. had bearish trend while Meritor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Meritor Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ADOMANI Inc.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.