ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 0.59 N/A -0.12 0.00 Aptiv PLC 80 1.49 N/A 3.91 22.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ADOMANI Inc. and Aptiv PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ADOMANI Inc. and Aptiv PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv PLC 1 2 6 2.67

On the other hand, Aptiv PLC’s potential upside is 7.59% and its average target price is $90.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. shares and 100% of Aptiv PLC shares. ADOMANI Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Aptiv PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43% Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc. had bearish trend while Aptiv PLC had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Aptiv PLC beats ADOMANI Inc.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.