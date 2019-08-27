Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Westend Advisors Increased Its Stake by $383.17 Million

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 billion, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $224.11. About 61,614 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,278 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $290.78. About 132,031 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 3,619 shares to 57,317 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,094 were reported by Evergreen Capital Management Lc. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,126 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or accumulated 2,700 shares. Private Tru Na owns 5,349 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,791 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 2,316 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Natl Bank holds 81 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.45% or 8,582 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.2% or 829,242 shares. Newbrook Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 6.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 285,664 shares. World Asset Incorporated holds 32,152 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has 61 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 85,759 shares to 686,897 shares, valued at $36.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 78,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,181 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

