Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased Holding by $672,448 as Market Value Rose; Ejf Capital Has Boosted Its Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Stake

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,483 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, down from 48,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $300.07. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 354.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 81,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.14 BLN RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 66.7 BLN NAIRA VS 65.0 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces New Commercial Banking and Treasury Management Hires; 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SEES 2018/19 CREDIT COST OF 2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – UBSH SAYS UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT TO BE SENIOR EVP; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caxton Associates LP reported 1,120 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Communication has 1.92% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,275 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 8,713 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 53,894 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,822 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evercore Wealth Limited stated it has 1.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stanley has 1.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 135,459 shares. Ally Fincl Inc has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 47.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58,052 shares to 80,108 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 26,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 25,618 shares to 69,173 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,663 shares, and cut its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 18,577 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 647,554 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 38,558 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 3,536 shares. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 125,000 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Management holds 0.1% or 7,126 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.02% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 285,666 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Company has 186,931 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,959 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 12 shares. 13,326 are held by Palladium Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 0.32% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 69,724 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

