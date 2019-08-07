Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Main Street Research Has Boosted Holding; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM)

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 1.17M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.89. About 7.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com owns 36,928 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). De Burlo Grp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,150 shares. Clark Cap Group has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 218,346 are held by Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Corp. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Navellier & Assoc stated it has 30,863 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mairs And Pwr holds 0.01% or 2,075 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 14,791 shares. Maverick Limited accumulated 404,089 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Moreover, United Advisers Llc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,007 shares. Strs Ohio holds 606,898 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 53,247 are held by Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited. Aull And Monroe Invest reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 26,343 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 15,735 shares. Connors Investor Svcs owns 2.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 207,852 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendershot Invests holds 7,073 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 129,500 shares stake. Charter reported 230,680 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 9,333 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 6,365 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 9,499 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 1.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 3,573 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,799 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).