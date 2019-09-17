Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Decreased Its Position; Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Raised Its Position by $477,072

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 3,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 51,708 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 54,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $282.83. About 1.97M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 19,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 85,702 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 65,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 30,753 shares traded or 172.58% up from the average. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares to 3,632 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares to 58,773 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

