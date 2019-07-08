Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Benedict Financial Advisors Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $375,476 as Share Price Rose

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) by 345.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 11,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 3,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $300.77. About 979,425 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 5.83M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to redeem debt securities NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 154,569 shares. 435,241 are owned by Cambridge Trust. Mirador Cap Partners Lp, California-based fund reported 51,928 shares. Churchill Management reported 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 80,746 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dowling Yahnke Llc, a California-based fund reported 63,042 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 12,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Lc holds 0.3% or 9,609 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 18,887 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.1% or 4,266 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co holds 1.1% or 1.58 million shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp has invested 1.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.15M shares. S R Schill Associate has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Lc holds 0.11% or 4,513 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 8,521 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.1% or 6,469 shares in its portfolio. 3,625 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Company. Prescott Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company has 5,400 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,996 shares. Jones Lllp reported 30,969 shares. Howe Rusling holds 17,307 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 125,327 shares. Finemark Bankshares holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 65,588 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.2% stake. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 996 shares. Essex accumulated 0.59% or 7,349 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million was made by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8.