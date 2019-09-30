Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Has Cut Its Position by $27.01 Million

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 26,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 155,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.87 million, down from 181,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

Natixis decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 95.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 341,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,842 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 359,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.64M shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,627 are owned by Wright. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 84,083 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 40,541 shares. 1,265 were reported by Bangor Fincl Bank. Dillon And Associate Inc has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Fdx Advisors Inc has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Franklin Res reported 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 343 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.58% or 165,850 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc has invested 1.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sigma Planning has 13,480 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. New England Inv Retirement Group Inc holds 0.46% or 3,867 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.43% or 113,130 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% stake.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Selloff Provides Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Inc. Stock Climbed 29% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 54,430 shares to 83,279 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 33,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,222 shares, and has risen its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Glenmede Tru Na reported 515,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.89% or 609,918 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Ltd Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1.27M are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 36,289 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,735 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.55% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 76,052 shares. Rothschild Il invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 15,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 167,377 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 299,780 shares. State Street stated it has 26.26 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.