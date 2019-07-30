Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position Raised by Cim Investment Mangement Inc; Heartland Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 28,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,918 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 57,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 652,394 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $303.05. About 1.13 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm owns 1,000 shares. Prelude Capital Limited invested in 3,487 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 2.22 million shares. Legal And General Grp Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 44,100 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Magnetar Finance Limited Com holds 0.18% or 132,836 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kepos Capital Lp holds 121,837 shares. 6,100 are held by Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 46 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc owns 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.11M shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 172,523 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 59,429 shares to 216,744 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,432 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares to 8,130 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,876 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 453,782 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & stated it has 1,030 shares. Polen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.23% or 4.48M shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 0% or 1,597 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 4,948 shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership has 5.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 269,907 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 984 shares. Everence Cap Inc has 10,776 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 675,078 shares. Fairfield Bush Commerce reported 6,840 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 79,703 shares.