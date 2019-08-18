Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position Boosted by Main Street Research Llc; Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding as Shares Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 64,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 488,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, down from 553,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 0.14% stake. Hanseatic Management Services holds 0.99% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,800 shares. 43,671 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Inv Co invested in 0.37% or 16,350 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc invested in 1.25% or 11,479 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 622,708 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,330 shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,000 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,275 shares. Viking Global Limited Partnership reported 2.04M shares stake. Smith Salley Assoc holds 0.05% or 1,272 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 30,756 shares to 70,388 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 159,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).