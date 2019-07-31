Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Valuation Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lowered Stake by $2.16 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 19,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,612 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 75,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 118,496 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,928 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, down from 47,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $303.24. About 682,414 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 35,300 shares to 46,404 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 23,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtn Llc has invested 1.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky Retirement System reported 21,324 shares stake. 1.28 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Duff And Phelps has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Da Davidson holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,732 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 190,705 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc reported 60,684 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.2% or 19,971 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 38,651 shares stake. The California-based Main Street Research Ltd Liability has invested 5.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fred Alger Management has 2.88% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.71 million shares.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 4,583 shares to 32,018 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 25,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

