Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding Has Increased by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position by $1.81 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,621 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34 million, up from 114,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $305.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 149,005 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 210,304 shares to 295,864 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,455 shares to 289,067 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.84 million activity. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was sold by Rencher Bradley.

