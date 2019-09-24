Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Torray Has Trimmed Its Holding; Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 71,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, down from 74,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Fincl Services Group Incorporated owns 1,743 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Management holds 4,127 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.12% or 149,108 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 374 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited. Maryland-based Df Dent & has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.57% or 66,448 shares. Fiera Cap reported 1.85% stake. Mai Capital Management invested in 54,639 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Webster National Bank N A owns 55,043 shares. Compton Management Incorporated Ri reported 0.91% stake. Research Management invested in 0.77% or 19,759 shares. Colony Gp Ltd reported 0.22% stake.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blackrock invested in 0.42% or 33.73M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management invested in 34,425 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co reported 0.27% stake. Optimum Advsrs holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,948 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested in 530 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Scotia Capital invested in 7,233 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 230 shares. Cambridge stated it has 2.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.61% or 281,901 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 987 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ltd Com reported 3.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Management Company has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Long Island Investors Lc has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.