Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Position; Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Stock Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised by $11.32 Million Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 733,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 887,610 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Garners Supplier Diversity Accolades; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 45,483 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, down from 48,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.76% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.19 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 7,423 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,093 shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 153,240 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,000 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 396,436 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,879 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth has 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,651 shares. Navellier Inc accumulated 30,863 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested in 2,506 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.15% or 6,206 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 0.54% or 276,090 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas accumulated 89,030 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares to 72,503 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup by 20,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 145,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $29.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI).