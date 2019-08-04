Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Increased Its Position; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Upped Visa (V) Holding

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 62,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 229,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.26 million, up from 167,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Donaldson Cap Management Ltd, a Indiana-based fund reported 38,629 shares. Strategic Lc has invested 2.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 3,787 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.46% or 122,754 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Conning Incorporated invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 32,209 are owned by Winfield. 17,980 are held by Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 141,219 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Cumberland Advsr holds 0.11% or 2,070 shares. Mirador Capital Lp has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thornburg Inv Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52,530 shares to 399,686 shares, valued at $41.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (NYSE:DHR) by 13,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International.

