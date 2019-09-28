Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Position; Holder First Dallas Securities Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,235 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 184,259 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs stated it has 2,751 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 77,326 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Com has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has 2.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Mgmt holds 3.13% or 282,036 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 33,401 shares. First Manhattan holds 423,136 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvest Management holds 0.22% or 5,548 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 197,047 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cubic Asset Limited Liability invested 2.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock reported 110.92M shares stake. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,668 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Disney, Salesforce ‘Were Wrong’ For Not Buying Twitter – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy Associate owns 0.77% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,684 shares. Private Trust Company Na holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,018 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,997 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,495 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,943 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd owns 39,334 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 314,278 shares. Tompkins stated it has 635 shares. House Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 108,591 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Co holds 5,065 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc accumulated 14,760 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 999 shares. National Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 8,944 shares. Leavell Invest Incorporated reported 23,413 shares.