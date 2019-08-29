Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $755,972 as Share Value Rose; Js Capital Management Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) Raised as Share Value Rose

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 812,303 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.78M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 37.55M were reported by Vanguard Grp. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated stated it has 25,840 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc has 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 2.10 million shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1,650 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.06% stake. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,500 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca stated it has 4.81% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aldebaran Fincl Inc invested in 2,075 shares. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 52,000 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,327 shares to 97,715 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,648 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

