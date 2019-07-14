Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Lifted Stake by $2.94 Million; As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Market Valuation Rose, Zazove Associates Lifted by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) by 345.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 11,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 3,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $305,234 were bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.

