Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Its Position by $435,768 as Share Value Rose; Congress Asset Management Company Cut Moody’s (MCO) Holding by $1.99 Million; Stock Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $288.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 56,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 67,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $221.6. About 207,834 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Emirates Nbd And Denizbank’s Ratings; Action Follows Announcement That Emirates Nbd Will Acquire Denizbank; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Turkish Covered Bond Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 On Lee County, Nc’s $30.1 Limited Obligation Bonds 2018; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Bi-LO; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms University Of West Alabama’s (AL) Baa1; Negative Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 21, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A3 Debt Rating To Libra (Longhurst Group) Treasury No 2 Plc’s Senior Secured Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Minato Bank’s A2 Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Examworks’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.35 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12,855 shares to 64,322 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93M for 28.12 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

