Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 129,546 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17M, down from 132,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36M shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,210 shares to 10,535 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,337 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 68,891 shares to 134,240 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

