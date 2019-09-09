Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Stake Upped by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership; Security Capital Research & Management Has Increased Prologis (PLD) Position by $2.19 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 632,667 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $278.87. About 2.23 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs reported 1.58% stake. Van Eck Associate has 143,099 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 10,705 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.84% or 2.17 million shares. Mufg Americas owns 12,233 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shelton invested in 239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 189 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 531,311 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 9,354 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,430 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Boltwood Management. 523 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 5.94M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Grp Inc invested in 249,113 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 378,980 shares to 111,905 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 36,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,475 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPY, BRK.B, WMT, ADBE: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 6,033 shares stake. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,448 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 46 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.11% or 31,115 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 957 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 39,299 shares. Chilton Cap Limited Co invested in 4,513 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Gru Limited Co reported 3,743 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 169,355 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 32,432 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth owns 890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc holds 8,521 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 181,944 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.