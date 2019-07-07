Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership; Kempner Capital Management Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $316,602; Share Price Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,600 shares. State Street has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 75,208 shares. U S Inc accumulated 2,168 shares. Northern reported 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 3,875 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,000 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 156,995 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Regent Management Limited Liability Company owns 9,720 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 7,691 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 334,498 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,887 shares. Community Bankshares Na owns 2,266 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. On Wednesday, January 30 Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 25,000 shares. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 1.77% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkside National Bank Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utah Retirement System owns 92,904 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP holds 1% or 25,461 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 38,658 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,080 were reported by Intersect Capital Ltd Liability. 3.83 million were reported by Clearbridge Invs Limited Co. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 35,981 shares. 140,000 were reported by Moore Mngmt Lp. Tortoise Limited has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn stated it has 20,360 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,349 shares.