Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Shares Rose While Park Avenue Securities Has Increased Stake; Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position as Stock Value Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.17 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 7,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 150 shares stake. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Company holds 20,098 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 34,260 are held by Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com owns 7 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 318,401 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 2,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Markel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 123,000 shares. Schaller Invest Group holds 5.29% or 67,960 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 1.26% or 26,096 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nomura Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 42,428 shares. 58,254 are held by Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited. Portolan Management Lc stated it has 40,710 shares. Menta Capital Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares to 315,671 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $10.19M worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Friday, February 1 Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 13,804 shares. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24.

