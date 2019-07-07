Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Park Avenue Securities Has Boosted by $374,544 Its Position; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake as Shares Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 7,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 5,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 1.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsc Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 3,937 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). City Hldg Comm holds 0.01% or 175 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,743 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc stated it has 89,030 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 2.94M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 16,029 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetary Mngmt Inc has 12,845 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Dsm Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.00M shares or 7.87% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H holds 1.19% or 81,878 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Hwg Holding Limited Partnership has invested 3.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Company reported 16,155 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $50.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 2.14 million shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.19% or 52,156 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 35,669 shares stake. First Fincl In stated it has 1,568 shares. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Gp Inc has invested 3.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kcm Lc owns 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,038 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.34% stake. Badgley Phelps Bell has 61,666 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 10,565 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 17,298 shares or 1.34% of the stock. L S Advsrs accumulated 16,993 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Covington Inv Advisors has 1.37% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).